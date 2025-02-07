It’s Russian men against Ukrainian machines on the battlefields in Ukraine

The Russians also have their own drone army, which is the foremost menace for both Ukrainian infantry and civilians in front-line cities. A medic working around Pokrovsk said roughly 70% of the Ukrainian casualties in the area come from drone strikes. Any military vehicle entering the city is equipped with an array of electronic jammers, but Russians are also using drones that are connected to the pilots by fiber-optic cables and can’t be jammed. When soldiers spot them, the only reprieve is to shoot them down.