It’s time to start thinking of MERCOSUR-India FTA: Brazil’s Ambassador

The two countries have always considered the physical distance as something of an obstacle to closer ties. In fact, when you see key issues like food and energy which are so alive at this moment, you realise how important it is to have a partner with whom you have zero geopolitical issues. Brazil is very far away but the distance ensures that it is the best possible partner because there is no interference. Most people and even experts have not registered that Brazil is an important player in oil. Today, we are the seventh largest producer and seventh largest exporter of oil and we will be the fifth largest producer and exporter soon. However, India is one of the first countries to accept the idea that Brazil is a major player in oil. Since Brazil is a new player in this industry, it is important that we have as close a relationship as possible with India, which is a major consumer nation.