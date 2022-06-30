'It's Titanic 2.0': Passenger as Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg. Watch video

CNN further informed that the Norwegian cruise company has cancelled the remaining of the trip and the ship has returned to the port of Juneau for a safety assessment.
On inspection of the right front side of the ship by the Coast Guard Sector Juneau Prevention Team and contracted divers, it has been determined that the ship is undamaged and can go back to Seattle, its home port for further repair.
The Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) said that the ship was given clearance by the United States Coast Guard and other local maritime authorities to return to Seatle at a reduced speed. “All guests currently onboard will disembark in Seatle as originally planned," it added.
No passengers were reported as injured during the collision, in which several bits of port infrastructure was damaged along with “cosmetic" damage caused to the vessel.
The Titanic was a ship that set out on its maiden journey in 1912 , was considered unsinkable owing to its advanced and state-of-the-art machinery available at that point of time. It was then the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. The ship sunk after it hit an iceberg. The collision damaged the ship and its watertight compartments. With a limited number of lifeboats, many passengers could not escape the ship. Only hours after the collision, the Titanic sunk, taking about 1,500 passengers with her.
Years later, James Cameron, directed a movie ‘Titanic’, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in the lead. The 1997 movie was based on the tragic incident that took place in 1912.
