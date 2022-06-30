'It's Titanic 2.0': Passenger as Norwegian cruise ship hits iceberg. Watch video

The Titanic was a ship that set out on its maiden journey in 1912 , was considered unsinkable owing to its advanced and state-of-the-art machinery available at that point of time. It was then the largest and most luxurious ship in the world. The ship sunk after it hit an iceberg. The collision damaged the ship and its watertight compartments. With a limited number of lifeboats, many passengers could not escape the ship. Only hours after the collision, the Titanic sunk, taking about 1,500 passengers with her.

