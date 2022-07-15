Ivana Trump, ex-US President Donald Trump's first wife, dies at 731 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 04:36 PM IST
Born in what is now the Czech Republic, Ivana Trump married the former president in 1977 and divorced 15 years later in 1992.
Former US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump on 14 July died at her home in New York City at the age of 73 years. According to the Associated Press, police believe the cause of death may be accidental as she was found unconscious near a staircase at her New York City home.