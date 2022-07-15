Former US President Donald Trump's first wife Ivana Trump on 14 July died at her home in New York City at the age of 73 years. According to the Associated Press, police believe the cause of death may be accidental as she was found unconscious near a staircase at her New York City home.

Born in what is now the Czech Republic, Ivana Trump married the former president in 1977 and divorced 15 years later in 1992. They had three children together - Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

ALSO READ: Billionaire Ray-Ban owner Leonardo Del Vecchio dies at 87

In the 1980's and 1990's both Donald and Ivana were notable public figures in New York. After her divorce, Ivana went on to launch her own lines of beauty products, clothing and jewellery.

Ivanka Trump said in an Instagram post she was "heartbroken".

"Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modelled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action. She lived life to the fullest - never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance," she wrote.

Also, Trump family lauded her in a statement. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination," the family said in a statement.

“Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend," it further added.

With agency inputs