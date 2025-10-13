‘Ivanka converted…’: Trump’s Knesset address turns emotional, hails historic Gaza ceasefire & ‘dawn of new Middle East’

US President Donald Trump delivered a highly anticipated address to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday, celebrating the recently concluded Gaza ceasefire and the successful return of the final living Israeli hostages.

Advertisement

Speaking to Israeli lawmakers, the President hailed the developments as the cessation of a “long and painful nightmare”. He declared that the return of the captives marked “the end of an age of terror and death”, asserting that as the debris clears, a “beautiful and much brighter future appears suddenly within your reach”. Trump framed the moment as nothing less than “the historic dawn of a new Middle East”.

Ivanka Trump and her Husband The diplomatic gravity of the summit of world leaders was briefly lightened when the US President added a personal touch, talking about his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who had accompanied him to Israel.

Ivanka converted to Orthodox Judaism in July 2009 after studying with Elie Weinstock of the Ramaz School. She adopted the Hebrew name Yael.

Advertisement

“Let me also give a very special thanks to someone who truly loves Israel, in fact loves it so much that my daughter converted,” Trump told lawmakers, prompting cameras to pan to Kushner, who mouthed “thank you”.

The remarks were met with a standing ovation, giving attendees a personal glimpse into the President’s family life amid discussions on lasting peace.

“I have Jared. Find anybody more capable. And we have the A-plus team working on it,” Trump said, praising Kushner’s efforts.

Advertisement

Kushner, the American investor and businessman, who previously served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, was integral in securing the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Serving alongside Trump’s current Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, Kushner helped finalise the agreement that facilitated the release of hostages from Gaza and arranged a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops. Kushner’s involvement in the peace process followed a professional career in real estate, having served as CEO of his family’s business until 2017.

Key Excerpts from Trump’s Address to the Knesset “The long and painful nightmare is finally over. Now at least, not only for Israel, but also for Palestinians and many others, the long and painful nightmare is finally over.

Advertisement

“The hostages are back; it feels so good to say it. This is the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of turning the Middle East into a truly magnificent region.

“As the dust settles and debris is cleared in Gaza, the dawn breaks on a region transformed, and a beautiful and much brighter future appears suddenly within your reach. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.

“The attack on Simchat Torah... was one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen, and the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. America joins Israel in the vows: 'Never forget,' and ‘Never again.’

“Israel has won all that can be won by force of arms. It is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity.

Advertisement

“My administration is actively supporting the new president of Lebanon and his mission to permanently disarm Hezbollah's brigades. He's doing very well. The dagger of Hezbollah aimed at Israel has been totally shattered.

“I want to thank nations of the Arab world for being partners in peace that had put pressure on Hamas. It's an incredible triumph for Israel and the world to have all of these nations working together as partners in peace.”

On Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said: “He is not the easiest guy to deal with, but that’s what makes him great.”