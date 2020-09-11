Ivanka Trump accepts TV show host's covid vaccine challenge

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House advisor, on Thursday accepted TV show host Joy Behar's challenge, and said that she would be willing to make an appearance on The View talk show and receive a coronavirus vaccination on the live television.

Behar had expressed distrust in vaccine development under the Trump administration, which the Trump rivals have accused of rushing the process to field a vaccine before November's election.

"Deal @JoyVBehar. I would come on your show to do so. I trust the FDA and so should all Americans. Vanquishing this virus should be our collective top priority," Ivanka tweeted.

US President Donald Trump on Monday had hinted that coronavirus vaccine will be available before November's election, as he accused his Democratic rivals for the White House of undermining public confidence in the immunization.

His comments came days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said she would not take Trump's word on the safety and efficacy of an anti-virus vaccine, if one were ready before the US presidential vote.

Trump faces intense pressure to curb the contagion that has clouded his re-election prospects, sparking worries his administration could rush vaccine research to fit a political timetable.

Countries around the world are racing to develop a covid vaccine for the viral disease which has claimed more than 9 lakh lives. Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program aims to speed up the development, manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, tests and drugs against the coronavirus.

The U.S. government has so far invested billions under the Operation Warp Speed program to secure doses of potential vaccines from across the world.

Drugmakers seeking an emergency authorization for a Covid-19 vaccine will have to meet a higher standard than normal to win clearance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

