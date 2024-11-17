‘I’ve brought the smell of India’s soil’: PM Modi says to Indian diaspora in Nijeria | Top 7 quotes

  • PM Narendra Modi is on a State Visit to Nigeria from 17-18 November 2024. Upon arrival at the State House, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute.

Livemint
Updated17 Nov 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a community event of the Indian diaspora, in Abuja on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a community event of the Indian diaspora, in Abuja on Sunday. (ANI Photo)(DPR)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on addressed the Indian diaspora in Nijeria's Abuja on 17 November and said that after holding extensive talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that focused on shoring up bilateral ties in key sectors such as defence, trade, energy and agriculture.

PM Narendra Modi is on a State Visit to Nigeria from 17-18 November 2024. Upon arrival at the State House, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute.

In his address, PM Modi said that he has brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians.

"This is my first visit to Nigeria as the PM, but I've not come here alone, and I've brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Here's what he said:

1) PM Modi said, “This is my first visit to Nigeria as the PM, but I've not come here alone, and I've brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians.”

2) On receiving the Nigeria's national award, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and people of Nigeria for the warm welcome that I've received here. President Tinubu has also conferred me with Nigeria's national award. This honour belongs to the crores of people of India. This also belongs to all of you - the Indians living here in Nigeria."

3) Interacting with Indian diaspora in Nigeria, PM said, "Even though we (people of India) go to other nations, we never forget our tradition of common good... For us, the entire world is one family."

4) "When India became independent, there were several challenges in front of us. Following Independence, our ancestors worked a lot hard and faced those challenges. And today, entire world is discussing India's progress," he added.

5) “In just 10 years, the size of the Indian economy has doubled, and the country has become the fifth largest global economy. And that day is not far when India will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy.”

6) "India's defence export has increased almost 30 times. Today, we export defence equipment to more than 100 countries of the world... India has made this resolve that soon, we will let Indians into the space through our Gaganyan. India is going to have a space station...," he said, adding, "60 years took our economy to cross $ 1 trillion... In the last one decade, India has added almost $ 2 trillion to our economy."

7) "Those people of Nigeria, who are in their 40s and 60s - you'll find many of them who are taught by an Indian teacher... Many of the Indians are in Nigeria who have established their businesses and have contributed to the development of Nigeria...," he said.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Nov 2024, 09:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorld‘I’ve brought the smell of India’s soil’: PM Modi says to Indian diaspora in Nijeria | Top 7 quotes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,665.00-120.00
      Chennai
      75,671.00-120.00
      Delhi
      75,823.00-120.00
      Kolkata
      75,675.00-120.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.