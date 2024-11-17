‘I’ve brought the smell of India’s soil’: PM Modi says to Indian diaspora in Nijeria | Top 7 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on addressed the Indian diaspora in Nijeria's Abuja on 17 November and said that after holding extensive talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that focused on shoring up bilateral ties in key sectors such as defence, trade, energy and agriculture.

In his address, PM Modi said that he has brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians.

"This is my first visit to Nigeria as the PM, but I've not come here alone, and I've brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.

Here's what he said: 1) PM Modi said, “This is my first visit to Nigeria as the PM, but I've not come here alone, and I've brought the smell of India's soil and the best wishes of crores of Indians.”

2) On receiving the Nigeria's national award, PM Modi said, "I would like to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and people of Nigeria for the warm welcome that I've received here. President Tinubu has also conferred me with Nigeria's national award. This honour belongs to the crores of people of India. This also belongs to all of you - the Indians living here in Nigeria."

3) Interacting with Indian diaspora in Nigeria, PM said, "Even though we (people of India) go to other nations, we never forget our tradition of common good... For us, the entire world is one family."

4) "When India became independent, there were several challenges in front of us. Following Independence, our ancestors worked a lot hard and faced those challenges. And today, entire world is discussing India's progress," he added.

5) “In just 10 years, the size of the Indian economy has doubled, and the country has become the fifth largest global economy. And that day is not far when India will become a 5 trillion-dollar economy.”

6) "India's defence export has increased almost 30 times. Today, we export defence equipment to more than 100 countries of the world... India has made this resolve that soon, we will let Indians into the space through our Gaganyan. India is going to have a space station...," he said, adding, "60 years took our economy to cross $ 1 trillion... In the last one decade, India has added almost $ 2 trillion to our economy."

7) "Those people of Nigeria, who are in their 40s and 60s - you'll find many of them who are taught by an Indian teacher... Many of the Indians are in Nigeria who have established their businesses and have contributed to the development of Nigeria...," he said.