‘Allahu Akbar’: Passenger on EasyJet London - Scotland flight issues bomb threat — ‘Wanted to send message to Trump’

An EasyJet flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow was diverted on Sunday after a passenger repeatedly yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ and that he had a bomb. The man was removed from the flight after it made an emergency landing at the Glasgow Airport.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the 41-year-old man claimed he wanted “to send a message” to US President Donald Trump, who is currently in Scotland, on a five-day visit.

Though the plane was minutes away from reaching its destination as scheduled – the Glasgow Airport – air traffic control had to facilitate an emergency landing given the passenger's bomb threat.

Passengers recount how it all unfolded A passenger onboard the same flight told The Sun that the man had come out of the toilet shouting “Allahu Akbar” with his hands above his head and was being aggressive as well.

“He literally came out of the toilet shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ with his hands above his head. Then he said, ‘I’ve got a bomb, I've got a bomb' – at this point, people were confused,” the passenger said.

“He pushed the airline staff and was being aggressive towards them. He was a big guy, about six foot, and they were these petite women,” the passenger added.

“When he pushed them, that’s when things changed. At that point, one guy managed to grab him from behind and pull him down, then everyone jumped on top of him. “He was fighting a bit on the floor, but at this point he knew he’d f***** up.”

The flight then made an emergency landing at the Glasgow Airport where cops boarded the plane, handcuffed the individual, and forcibly removed him, The Jerusalem Post added.

Bomb claim was a hoax The Sun quoted a passenger as saying that the man's bomb threat turned out to be a hoax after the flight attendants checked his bag and realised there was no bomb inside.

Another passenger said that the individual had admitted to the police that he did not have a bomb, and “gave up”.

Police, EasyJet issue statement on the incident The Jerusalem Post quoted an EasyJet spokesperson confirming the incident. “Flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow this morning was met by police on arrival in Glasgow, where they boarded the aircraft and removed a passenger due to their behaviour onboard,” the spokesperson said.

"EasyJet's crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time. The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always EasyJet's highest priority," they added.