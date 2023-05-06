‘I’ve not gotten there yet,’ Joe Biden not ready yet to invoke 14th Amendment to avoid US default2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 07:02 AM IST
President Joe Biden said he was not yet prepared to invoke the 14th Amendment to avert a breach of the debt ceiling, but did not rule out the possible executive action ahead of a meeting next week with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
