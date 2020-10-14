J&J halts covid vaccine trials

“We’re going to have to get used to hearing these sorts of reports of pauses," Hassan Vally, an associate professor in epidemiology at La Trobe University in Melbourne, said by email. “As you vaccinate more people in these trials, the chances are that there will be some illnesses in participants. The only difference here is that in the world that we live in right now, the progress of these trials are in the public eye, and so we are riding every bump."