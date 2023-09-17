Jaahnavi Kandula death: South Asian community protest against injustice, meet Seattle Mayor2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:46 PM IST
Despite, Mayor of Seattle -- Bruce Harrell -- issued an apology to the Indian community for the insensitive comments made by Daniel Auderer, members of the South Asian community protest against the injustice.
Months after the Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's death following she was hit by a police vehicle driven by Officer Kevin Dave when she was crossing a street on 23 January, members of the South Asian community met the Mayor of Seattle and top city officials and demanded justice.