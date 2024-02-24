Jaahnavi Kandula death: US cop crashed Indian student while responding to overdose call. What we know so far
India's mission in Seattle raised Jaahnavi Kandula case with authorities, says ‘monitoring progress’
Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula was hit by a Seattle police officer who was overspeeding while responding to an overdose call but the prosecution attorney said the cop will not face any criminal charges due to lack of "sufficient" evidence. Following this, India's consulate in Seattle has raised the case with authorities and monitoring the progress.