Jaahnavi Kandula Death: 'We are here to listen,' Mayor issues apology on Indian student's death in Seattle2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Seattle Mayor apologizes for insensitive remarks made by officer regarding Indian student's death. Meanwhile, the US government has provided assurance to India of conducting a prompt and impartial investigation into the tragic demise of Jaahnavi Kandula.
The Mayor of Seattle has issued an apology for the death of an Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula.
