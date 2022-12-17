Jacinda Ardern's ‘arrogant p****’ transcript auctioned for cancer charity

Jacinda Ardern's ‘arrogant p****’ transcript auctioned for cancer charity2 min read . 08:30 PM IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has auctioned off a signed copy of the transcript of a parliamentary exchange where she called of a political opponent an "arrogant prick". Jacinda Ardern was caught on a microphone name-calling lawmaker David Seymour, who leads the libertarian ACT party, an “arrogant prick".
Bidding for a framed copy of the document, signed by Ardern and the insult's target, political rival David Seymour, had reached NZ$45,500 (US$29,000) by Friday in an online auction.
The auction, titled “Ardern, Seymour join forces for pricks everywhere", ends on 22 December.
The New Zealand's premier was overheard muttering the insult following a heated exchange between the pair at a parliamentary session on Tuesday. Seymour had asked a series of questions about whether Ardern stood by all of her statements and policies, and finished by asking Ardern if she could “give an example of her making a mistake, apologising for it properly, and fixing it"
A microphone picked up an exasperated Ardern saying "he's such an arrogant prick" in reference to Seymour as she retook her seat after answering a barbed question from the MP.
Seymour, leader of the right-liberalist ACT party, petitioned the speaker of New Zealand's parliament for an apology by Ardern, which meant her comment was entered into the official record, known as the Hansard.
Ardern later texted an apology to Seymour, who came up with the idea of joining forces to raise money for prostrate cancer charity. “In the spirit of a Kiwi Christmas, two political foes unite to raise money for a good cause," the auction website reads.
"We are thrilled it's got such good support," Seymour told media outlet AFP on Friday.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Ardern said she had signed the official transcript with Seymour "in the spirit of good sportsmanship and a good cause".
"I suggested we sign a copy of the Hansard and auction it off to raise money for the foundation and pricks everywhere," Seymour added.
Seymour said her insult "was not significant in terms of the stuff that goes on, people were surprised as it's so out of character" for Ardern.
Ardern is not the only world leader to be recently caught out by a hot mic. In January, president Joe Biden was caught calling Fox News reporter, Peter Doocy, “a stupid son of a bitch" for a question about inflation. He appeared to think his microphone was off at the time.
(With agency inputs)
