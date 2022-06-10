Jack Dorsey and Jay-Z's Bitcoin Academy is 'not for everyone', check for details

For this new initiative, Jay-Z and Dorsey gave personal grants, while on-the-ground support was provided from Block and the Shawn Carter Foundation.
With Block CEO Jack Dorsey and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z joining hands in launching the Bitcoin Academy, they have added a twist to financial education enthusiasts -- it's not for everyone.
Though the program is free for residents living at Brooklyn's Marcy Houses, it is also exclusive for them. So for outsiders, they may have to wait until Dorsey or Jay-Z open the financial program for the public.
Black bitcoin billionaire Lamar Wilson and crypto blockchain plug Najah R Roberts have been enrolled as instructors for the program. These instructors aim to teach about bitcoin, how it works, why should an investor care and how can the investor own a financial future.
The classes will be offered online and in-person from 22 June through 7 September to all Marcy residents. The in-person classes will take place two evenings per week, followed by dinner. All those participating would receive MiFi devices and a one-year limited data plan, plus smartphones if needed and they can keep the devices too.
Apart from this, the new Bitcoin Academy has also come up with 'Crypto Kids Camp' programming that will take place on two Saturdays for Marcy kids and teens aged 5-17.
For this new initiative, Jay-Z and Dorsey gave personal grants, while on-the-ground support was provided from Block and the Shawn Carter Foundation.
Dorsey and Shawn Corey Carter, better known as Jay-Z, said they wanted to educate residents about Bitcoin after seeing how the cryptocurrency became a “critical tool for many in Africa and Central and South America," Dorsey said on Twitter.
Aiming to provide “provide education, empower the community with knowledge" about how to manage their finances with a focus on Bitcoin —which the website describes as the “future of money", both Dorsey and Jay-Z launched the program on 9 June.
