Jack Dorsey’s Block vows legal action on Hindenburg's 'misleading' report8 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 10:01 AM IST
In its investigation, Hindenburg alleged it found that Jack Dorsey’s Block wildly popular Cash App was likely facilitating scammers taking advantage of government-stimulus programs during the pandemic
Block Inc. said it will explore legal action against Hindenburg Research after the short seller issued a report alleging the payments company facilitated fraudsters.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×