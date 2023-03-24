Jack Dorsey’s wealth tumbles $526 mn after Hindenburg accuses Block of fraud, misleading investors2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 05:42 AM IST
Block offers payment and mobile banking services for merchants and consumers.
After Hindenburg's latest report on Jack Dorsey's Block Inc, net worth of the co-founder was hammered. The report alleged that the payments company ignored widespread fraud. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Dorsey’s fortune plunged by $526 million on Thursday, his worst single-day decline since May. He’s now worth $4.4 billion after the 11 percent drop.
