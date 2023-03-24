The Nathan Anderson-backed research firm shed great limelight on Block's CASH App platform. According to them, Block's climb to stardom comes due adoption of the Cash App. The short seller's report said, "the “magic" behind Block’s business has not been disruptive innovation, but rather the company’s willingness to facilitate fraud against consumers and the government, avoid regulation, dress up predatory loans and fees as revolutionary technology, and mislead investors with inflated metrics."