China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

While Zhong has surpassed Ma as China’s wealthiest, the tech tycoon might soon regain the top spot, which he’s held for most of the past six years after Alibaba went public in the U.S. Ant Group’s IPO next month is poised to boost his fortune, with his stake valued at $28 billion if the company achieves the $250 billion valuation people familiar with the matter have said it’s targeting.