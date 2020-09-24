Subscribe
Home >News >World >China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned
Nicknamed 'Lone Wolf' for his eschewing of politics and clubby business groups, Zhong Shanshan’s fortune has jumped almost $52 billion in 2020

1 min read . 05:31 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Zhong Shanshan now leads a wealth ranking in China that is typically dominated by people who made their fortunes from tech companies
  • Zhong Shanshan, is now Asia’s second-richest person, behind India’s Mukesh Ambani, and is the 17th wealthiest person overall, ahead of Charles Koch and Phil Knight

A bottled-water and vaccine tycoon has become China’s wealthiest person in a day also marked by massive losses among the world’s tech elite.

Zhong Shanshan’s net worth reached $58.7 billion on Wednesday, $2 billion more than Jack Ma’s, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhong, is now Asia’s second-richest person, behind India’s Mukesh Ambani, and is the 17th wealthiest person overall, ahead of Charles Koch and Phil Knight.

Nicknamed “Lone Wolf" for his eschewing of politics and clubby business groups, Zhong’s fortune has jumped almost $52 billion in 2020, more than anyone else in the world except Amazon.com Inc.’s Jeff Bezos and Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk. Both suffered heavy declines on Wednesday as tech stocks stumbled and Tesla plunged after its “Battery Day" event fell short of expectations. Musk’s fortune dropped by almost $10 billion.

The initial public offering of bottled-water company Nongfu Spring Co. -- which turned out to be Hong Kong’s most popular among retail investors -- propelled Zhong to China’s top three richest earlier this month. That came after the April listing of vaccine maker Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co. pushed his net worth to $20 billion by early August.

Zhong now leads a wealth ranking in China that is typically dominated by people who made their fortunes from tech companies.

While Zhong has surpassed Ma as China’s wealthiest, the tech tycoon might soon regain the top spot, which he’s held for most of the past six years after Alibaba went public in the U.S. Ant Group’s IPO next month is poised to boost his fortune, with his stake valued at $28 billion if the company achieves the $250 billion valuation people familiar with the matter have said it’s targeting.

