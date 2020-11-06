Jack Ma had it right about one thing

Ant helps banks originate and tap borrowers they wouldn’t otherwise. If they had it all figured out, we wouldn’t be seeing the rise of fintech. Instead of making the new era of lending prohibitive, the rules should make it easier to use the heaps of data generated by consumer behavior to manage loan risks and creditworthiness of borrowers. Accepting this basic point would enable officials to better regulate the future, not prop up the past. As Ma noted, it’s fairly normal for change to outpace rules, “but when innovation is far ahead of regulation, when the richness and depth of innovation far exceed the imagination of regulation, it is abnormal" and there is chaos.Sure, we can argue about capital buffers and all the post-global financial crisis accords. Fintech players shouldn’t be allowed to run wild. But though Ant is large, which worries regulators, it’s not China’s biggest problem. The focus should be less on size and more on lending practices, borrowers and recovery methods.