Business News/ News / World/  Jackpot result: Someone in New Jersey has just won 9,166 crore in Mega Millions

Jackpot result: Someone in New Jersey has just won ₹9,166 crore in Mega Millions

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Jackpot result: A person in New Jersey has won one of the biggest amounts in US jackpot history.

Jackpot result: An unnamed person in New Jersey has won the $1.1-billion ( 9,166-crore) Mega Millions jackpot, as per The Spectator Index. This is one of the biggest wins in the history of the lottery contest.

Also Read: UAE raffle draw: Tamil Nadu man wins jackpot, will get monthly 5.5 lakh for 25 years

The winning candidate, as reported by USA Today, had the option to take home $537.5 million ( 4,478 crore) in cash.

In January 2021, someone in Michigan won $1.050 billion ( 8,747 crore). A winning ticket in Illinois won $1.34 billion ( 11,116 crore) in July 2022. In January 2023, an individual from Maine won $1.35 billion ( 11,124 crore). A ticket from South Carolina won $1.537 billion ( 12,804 crore) in October 2018.

Also Read: Florida lottery ticket secures $1.58 billion prize, yields $493.5 million after tax deductions

The highest jackpot amount so far has gone to a person in Florida. In August 2023, the winning ticket won $1.602 billion ( 13,347 crore).

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions is a jackpot game in the US. People can play the game after buying a ticket from petrol pumps, local convenience stores and grocery stores. Additionally, the tickets are also available online.

Also Read: Jackpot worth 8,206 crore goes to lucky winner: One of the biggest ever in Powerball history

People are supposed to choose six numbers. Five numbers, ranging from 1 to 70, are in white balls. One special number between 1 and 25 is in the gold Mega Ball. This time, the winning numbers were: 11, 22, 7, 29, 38 and Megaball 4.

Those who are confused about choosing their lucky numbers can choose an Easy Pick or a Quick Pick. In that case, the computer will auto-generate a number for the user.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
