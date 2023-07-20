Jackpot worth ₹8,206 crore goes to lucky winner: One of the biggest ever in Powerball history2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:27 AM IST
A $1-billion Powerball jackpot was won in a drawing on July 19, making it one of the biggest in the game's history. The winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles.
A staggering $1-billion ( ₹8,206 crore) Powerball jackpot was won in a drawing held on July 19, making it one of the biggest ever in the game's history. The lucky numbers drawn were 7-10-11-13-24, with the Powerball number being 24. The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, as reported by the California Lottery's website.
