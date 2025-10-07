Jaffar Express attacked seven times in 2025 – chronology of incidents

A violent explosion on Tuesday derailed five bogies of the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express near Somarwah, close to Sultan Kot in Shikarpur district, Sindh. Railway police confirmed multiple passengers sustained injuries and were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals. Heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area as investigators collected evidence to determine the nature of the blast. Initial reports indicate significant damage to the railway track.
Authorities have launched an urgent rescue operation at the site. “The injured passengers are being shifted to nearby health facilities, and the area has been secured by police and paramilitary forces,” a railway police official said. The blast caused widespread disruption along the Quetta-Peshawar corridor, a route that has repeatedly faced attacks in 2025.
This incident marks the seventh attack on the train this year. Previous incidents include:
The repeated targeting of the Jaffar Express has raised serious concerns over the safety of passengers along the Quetta-Peshawar rail corridor. Authorities are under increasing pressure to implement stricter security measures to prevent further attacks.