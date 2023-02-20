Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced the launch of a 'Jail Bharo' movement, which is set to begin from Wednesday in Lahore. Khan accused the incumbent coalition government of "political victimization" of his party leaders and allies.

In an address to the nation via video link, Khan warned the government that they will fill jails and leave no space for them to hide. "We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide," he said, as reported by Geo TV. He addressed the nation from Lahore's Zaman Park residence on Friday, where he has been residing since being shot in the legs on November 3 last year.

Khan stated that sedition cases were filed against PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati, and Shahbaz Gill, to enslave them through threats of imprisonment. He further mentioned the treatment of Swati, Gill, and Fawad, referring to the "torture" inflicted on his party's leaders.

They want to enslave us by threatening to put us in jails," the former prime minister, who was ousted following a vote of no-confidence in April last year, said vowing to fulfil the wish of authorities.

He also alleged that the police had entered the homes of PTI workers in Multan and used threatening tactics, which would cause people to hate them. The interim government, he added, is strongly against the PTI.

He accused the government of bringing in a man with a questionable character to the caretaker setup and claimed that they had a list of 23 people who had inflicted atrocities, of which 16 were brought in. The ousted former prime minister, who was removed following a vote of no-confidence in April last year, vowed to fulfill the authorities' wishes. He also called on PTI workers and supporters to prepare for movement across the country and to take part in the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek.'

Khan on Monday appeared before the Lahore High Court which granted him protective bail in a case linked to violent protests outside the election commission, amidst high drama inside the court premises where hundreds of his supporters converged to show solidarity with him.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a violent protest after 70-year-old Khan was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case last year.