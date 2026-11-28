A Brazilian beach soccer star has become an unlikely bargaining chip in a dispute over an alleged Russian spy who has been sought by both Moscow and Washington.

The Russian government is seeking a prisoner swap involving Letícia “Lelê” Villar, a Brazilian player jailed since July 2025 for bringing hashish into Russia, for Sergey Cherkasov, an alleged spy serving a five-year sentence in Brazil for using false documents, according to an official who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.

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Cherkasov was arrested in Brazil in 2022 after after Dutch authorities denied him entry as he sought to take up an internship at the International Criminal Court using a false Brazilian identity.

In 2023, the US government charged Cherkasov, who had previously used his Brazilian passport to move to the US to pursue graduate studies at Johns Hopkins University, with acting as an agent of a Russian intelligence service and later requested his extradition.

Brazilian police found no evidence that Cherkasov, who used the alias Victor Muller Ferreira, spied on the Brazilian government, companies or institutions.

Brazil rejected a US request to extradite Cherkasov after its Supreme Court had approved his eventual transfer to Russia, subject to the completion of proceedings against him in Brazil. In July, the government separately ordered him expelled once he completes his Brazilian sentence or is released by the judiciary.

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Villar, meanwhile, has appealed directly to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for help securing her release. In a letter to Lula this month, she said “there are no words that can express or convey all the suffering, burden and pain I feel being in this place.”

Brazil’s foreign affairs ministry said it has been following the situation and has been providing consular assistance to her and her family. The Justice Ministry said it doesn’t comment on ongoing cases. The Russian Embassy in Brazil and Villar’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Villar, who has played for Brazil’s national team and won multiple international titles at the club level, isn’t the first prominent athlete whose detention in Russia has become entangled in a prisoner exchange. American basketball star Brittney Griner was released in a one-for-one swap in 2022 for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in prison after customs officials found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

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Lula has cultivated a pragmatic and at times warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially giving Brazil room to navigate the dispute. The two leaders most recently spoke for more than an hour by phone in August.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

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