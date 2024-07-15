After acquittal in marriage case last week, the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by Pakistan's Punjab police in 12 fresh terrorism cases related to the May 9 riots.

The Pakistan government said on July 15 that it will ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for alleged anti-state activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decisions were taken in light of the former ruling party's involvement in the May 9 events and the PTI's former or current leaders' attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government said.

Blow to Beleaguered Imran Khan On May 9, 2023, Pakistan witnessed a series of riots following the arrest of Imran Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist," Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar was quoted as saying by Geo News. Tarar said the country's federal government would move the Supreme Court of Pakistan to file a petition to ban the party.

The development is a blow to beleaguered Khan and his party, more so considering the back-to-back judicial reliefs that the former prime minister has got recently. With new charges, Khan's woes are clearly far from over as he remains in jail.

Conviction Overturned On July 13, a district and session court overturned the conviction of 71-year-old Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, 49, in the un-Islamic marriage case. Khan was charged of violating of the mandatory waiting period for a Muslim woman (Iddat) to remarry after divorce. The Supreme Court of Pakistan said Khan and his wife should be released ‘if not required to be detained in any other case.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The relief came a day after the country's Supreme Court declared that Khan's party, the PTI was eligible for the seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and four provincial assemblies.

The government of Pakistan has planned to file a review petition against this SC relief to Khan. "Keeping in view the legal loophole in this judgement, the government and its allies have decided to file a review petition," Tarar said.

On the face of it, the two successive legal victories for Khan were interpreted as what many called a possible ‘change of heart’ on the part of the country's establishment towards the PTI and its founder. The SC ruling would mean PTI becoming the largest party in the National Assembly with 109 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But the developments that followed belied any such possibility. Soon, after the relief from SC, the cricketer-turned-politician was arrested by Pakistan's Punjab police in 12 fresh terrorism cases related to the May 9 riots.

Adding to Khan's legal problems, a court handed over the former prime minister and his wife to the country’s anti-corruption officials on an eight-day remand to probe a fresh case of alleged corruption.

Mounting Legal Troubles Last week, a Lahore's court dismissed a pre-arrest bail to Khan in three cases of May 9 riots and allowed police his custody for interrogation. Khan was booked on the charges of abetment in the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House, known as Jinnah House, Askari Tower and Shadman police station on May 9, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monday's announcement to ban PTI is the latest blow to Khan, and his party. With mounting troubles, it's not going to be easy for Khan's legal team to secure his release. And he might as well be staring at a bleak political future.

(With PTI inputs)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!