Jaipur Literary Festival to return to Houston on 15 Sept featuring Mira Nair; to explore Ukraine war, cosmology2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 11:55 AM IST
The Jaipur Literary Festival will be held in Houston, featuring celebrated writers and analysts like Mira Nair.
The 6th edition of the Jaipur Literary Festival will be organised in Houston this year, featuring various celebrated writers, analysts, and researchers, including award-winning filmmaker Mira Nair. The JLF festival hailed as one of the greatest literary shows globally, will be held in Houston between September 15 and 17.