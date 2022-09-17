Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said, ‘PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example’
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday releasing wild cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Prime Minister calling the move an “unwarranted and yet another diversion from pressing national issues." Notably, the cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952 and the cheetahs that were released today are from Namibia and have been brought under an MoU signed earlier this year.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tweeted, “PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example. The tamasha orchestrated by PM today is unwarranted and is yet another diversion from pressing national issues and #BharatJodoYatra."
The Congress leader noted “When tigers were first translocated to Panna and Sariska during 2009-11, there were many prophets of doom. They were proved wrong. Similar predictions are being made on the Cheetah project. The professionals involved are first-rate and I wish the project the very best!"
Meanwhile, the Congress said on Friday that the proposal for 'Project Cheetah' was prepared in 2008-09 and approved by the then Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. Additionally, the opposition party also said that in 2013, the Supreme Court had stayed the project, and in 2020, that the apex court allowed it, paving the way for the cheetahs to come to India.
"The proposal for 'Project Cheetah' was prepared in 2008-09. Manmohan Singh's government gave approval to it. The then Forest and Environment Minister, Jairam Ramesh, went to Cheetah outreach centre in South Africa in April 2010," the Congress said in a tweet.
In 2013, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Cheetah Reintroduction Programme and in 2020 allowed it, the party said, adding that now the cheetahs are coming. The Congress also tweeted a picture of Ramesh at the Cheetah Outreach Centre in South Africa in 2010.
In a tweet, Ramesh shared an article he had written in a daily a few weeks ago that gave a history of why and how today's event of the cheetah's arriving in India was made possible. In his piece, Ramesh had also talked about his visit to the Cheetah Outreach Centre in Cape Town and the efforts under the programme back then.
