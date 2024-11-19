‘More trust, less suspicion’: China calls for resumption of direct flights, visa as Jaishankar meets Wang Yi at G20

Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed enhancing bilateral ties during the G20 Summit. They emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in security and trade to foster a stable relationship as both nations approach 75 years of diplomatic relations.

Written By Sayantani
Published19 Nov 2024, 08:34 AM IST
EAM Dr S Jaisankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met during the G20 Summit, discussing their countries’ roles in international politics and the significance of bilateral relations.

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to discuss critical aspects of the India-China relationship. Wang Yi in his meet with Jaishankar in Rio, urged resumption of direct flight between India and China.

In 2020, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, India imposed visa restrictions on Chinese nationals and halted direct flights to and from the neighbouring nation.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Wang Yi is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues related to security, trade, and diplomatic cooperation between Beijing and Delhi.

China Seeks Resumption of Direct Flights, Visa Facilitation

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for the resumption of direct flights between India and China, a move that would boost people-to-people exchanges and trade.

Additionally, Wang Yi urged India to step up cooperation in facilitating visa processes and journalist exchanges.

Wang Yi also talked of the need for "more mutual trust and less suspicion," between the regional rivals, the statement added. The countries last month began implementing an agreement to end a military standoff on each side of the disputed Himalayan border.

Jaishankar Hails Progress on Ladakh Disengagement

During the talks, both leaders acknowledged the progress made in the recent disengagement process in the Ladakh region. The India-China border areas, particularly in Eastern Ladakh, have been a focal point of military tensions since 2020, but the two nations have worked towards de-escalation following an agreement last month.

Jaishankar shared on the social media platform X that they “noted the progress in the recent disengagement in the India-China border areas.”

India-China Strengthening Bilateral Relations

The talks also focused on the broader context of bilateral ties, with both leaders discussing the next steps to further improve their relationship. The importance of continued dialogue and cooperation in both diplomatic and security domains was emphasised.

This meeting follows last month's significant diplomatic engagement between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. During that summit, PM Modi reiterated that the ties between India and China are crucial not only for the two nations but also for regional and global peace and stability.

Normalising Relations Between India and China

The recent disengagement agreement between India and China, which focuses on resolving military tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), marks a crucial step in normalising relations between the two countries.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier noted the importance of ongoing talks at both military and diplomatic levels to restore normalcy along the border.

Singh stated, "At some areas along the LAC, discussions have been ongoing between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts. Following recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation. This consensus has developed on the basis of equal and mutual security." He also mentioned that the disengagement process is "nearly complete," though further steps will require additional time.

Meawhile, India and China are set to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:34 AM IST
