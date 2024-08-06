Jaishankar assures support for 9,000 Indian students, minorities among 19,000 nationals in Bangladesh

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says India’s border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation in Bangladesh.

Livemint
Updated6 Aug 2024, 04:59 PM IST
People walk next to vandalised cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station, after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024.
People walk next to vandalised cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station, after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, August 6, 2024.(REUTERS)

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals, including 9000 students, are in Bangladesh, and the government is in continuous touch with the Indian community there through diplomatic missions.

The External Affairs Minister said that India will remain “deeply concerned” until Bangladesh's law and order is restored.

Also Read | Delhi in touch with Dhaka, expects Bangladesh’s ’host govt’ to protect missions

Speaking in Rajya Sabha about the situation in Bangladesh, Dr S Jaishankar said: “We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July."

MEA Jaishnakar further said that the government is monitoring the situation regarding the status of minorities. “There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned until law and order are restored.”

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina to remain in Delhi, UK officials say ‘no provision for asylum in…’

He said: “Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation. In the last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violent unrest.

President Shahabuddin also ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from house arrest. Zia, a longtime rival of ousted Hasina, was convicted on corruption charges by Hasina's government in 2018.

 

Also Read | Bangladesh Protests: Textile stocks Gokaldas Exports, Arvind and 6 others jump up to 19% – here’s why

The president and Bangladesh’s top military commander said late Monday that an interim government will soon be formed to preside over new elections.

Hasina fled to India by helicopter on Monday as protesters defied military curfew orders to march on the capital, with thousands of demonstrators eventually storming her official residence and other buildings associated with her party and family.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:59 PM IST
HomeNewsWorldJaishankar assures support for 9,000 Indian students, minorities among 19,000 nationals in Bangladesh

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.25
    03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.3%)

    Tata Motors

    1,013.65
    03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3 (-0.3%)

    Bharat Electronics

    287.30
    03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -2.8 (-0.97%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    166.90
    03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    -3.75 (-2.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,046.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    63.5 (6.46%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    93.58
    03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    5.58 (6.34%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    290.05
    03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.55 (5.28%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    787.00
    03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    38.4 (5.13%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue