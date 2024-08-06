External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says India’s border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation in Bangladesh.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals, including 9000 students, are in Bangladesh, and the government is in continuous touch with the Indian community there through diplomatic missions.

The External Affairs Minister said that India will remain “deeply concerned" until Bangladesh's law and order is restored.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha about the situation in Bangladesh, Dr S Jaishankar said: "We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there, of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July."

MEA Jaishnakar further said that the government is monitoring the situation regarding the status of minorities. “There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned until law and order are restored."

He said: “Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in view of this complex situation. In the last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, clearing the way for new elections to replace the longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled the country following weeks of demonstrations against her rule that descended into violent unrest.

President Shahabuddin also ordered the release of opposition leader Khaleda Zia from house arrest. Zia, a longtime rival of ousted Hasina, was convicted on corruption charges by Hasina's government in 2018.

The president and Bangladesh's top military commander said late Monday that an interim government will soon be formed to preside over new elections.