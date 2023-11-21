comScore
Jaishankar, Australian counterpart discuss India-Canada ties, says 'key issue is the space given to extremism…'


Jaishankar, Australian counterpart discuss India-Canada ties, says ‘key issue is the space given to extremism…’

 Livemint

In his meeting with Penny Wong, Jaishankar raised the issue of extremism and radicalism in Canada

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the 14th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)Premium
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the 14th India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, in New Delhi, Tuesday. (PTI)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that he discussed the current diplomatic relations between India and Canada with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

In his meeting with Wong, Jaishankar raised the issue of extremism and radicalism in Canada.

Jaishankar said, “Yes, I spoke about it to Minister Wong today. Australia has a good strong relationship with both our countries. So, it was important that Australia get our perspective on the issue. From our point of view, the key issue is really the space which is being given to extremism and radicalism in Canada."

 

Wong is in New Delhi for the India-Australia Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September of “potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had strongly rejected the Canadian allegations.

On November 16, India had called on Canada to provide for a conducive environment in line with provisions of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations so that its officials can discharge their duties without any hindrance or security concerns.

“Our High Commission and consulates in Canada regularly organise consular camps. One such camp was organized near Vancouver on November 12 to provide life certificates to pensioners," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during his weekly media briefing. 

“We reiterate the need for nations to respect the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations so that our diplomats can discharge their diplomatic obligations," he had also said.

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India temporarily suspended issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity.

Canada has already withdrawn 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has resumed some of the visa services.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Updated: 21 Nov 2023, 05:06 PM IST
