Jaishankar begins three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Maldives1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy special place in Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR and Neighbourhood First policies, the external affairs ministry said
India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar began his three-day visit to Sri Lanka and the Maldives on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×