“Both Maldives and Sri Lanka are India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy special place in Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and ‘Neighbourhood First’. EAM’s visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Sri Lanka," a release by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Jaishankar had visited Maldives in February 2021 and Sri Lanka in January 2021 and March 2022.

“During his visit to the Maldives, EAM would call on President H.E. Mr. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr. Abdulla Shahid. EAM’s visit will see the signing of agreements related to the bilateral development cooperation, ground-breaking/ inauguration/ handing-over and launch of a number of key India-supported projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the Maldives," stated an MEA press release.

Relations between New Delhi and Male have improved since Ibrahim Solih took office in 2018. Solih, who visited India in August last year, has firmly backed his country’s closer security alignment with India. Bilateral relations had suffered during the tenure of his predecessor Abdullah Yameen, whose government sought closer ties with China. There was also an uptick in scepticism about India’s military presence in the Maldives during Abdullah Yameen’s tenure.

Minister Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka, which has seen months of economic and political strife, has major foreign policy implications. Colombo’s strategic drift towards China has caused tensions with New Delhi.

“The India-Sri Lanka relationship has reached a very crucial juncture. Compared to the early years of the Rajapaksas, the Sri Lankan government is more sensitive to Indian interests and security concerns. On the other hand, India has shown a keen understanding of Sri Lanka’s needs. It has started investing in the energy sector, connectivity, maritime security, and has helped the country throughout its dire economic and humanitarian situation. Recently, India has also promised a debt restructure for Sri Lanka, which will play a crucial role in Colombo’s availing of an IMF bailout package," said Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy, junior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, the EAM will meet with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and Minister of Foreign Affairs M.U.M. Ali Sabry.

According to Shivamurthy, there are several likely reasons for Minister Jaishankar’s visit. Negotiations over restructuring the country’s debt to India, the presence of Chinese vessels in Sri Lanka’s harbours and new development projects aimed at economic recovery are likely on the agenda.

“For Sri Lanka, its economic recovery is at stake. It will try to get a feasible deal to return to normalcy," said Shivamurthy.