Jaishankar begins three-day visit to Sri Lanka, Maldives

“The India-Sri Lanka relationship has reached a very crucial juncture. Compared to the early years of the Rajapaksas, the Sri Lankan government is more sensitive to Indian interests and security concerns. On the other hand, India has shown a keen understanding of Sri Lanka’s needs. It has started investing in the energy sector, connectivity, maritime security, and has helped the country throughout its dire economic and humanitarian situation. Recently, India has also promised a debt restructure for Sri Lanka, which will play a crucial role in Colombo’s availing of an IMF bailout package," said Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy, junior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank.