NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday and the two discussed a “gamut of issues" at a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

“Discussed a wide gamut of issues relating to our partnership. Updated each other on important regional concerns," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post late Saturday.

US state department spokesman Ned Price later in a statement said Blinken and Jaishankar had discussed “efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities."

Among other issues discussed by the two were cooperation on expanding global access to covid-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at the UN Climate change conference also known as COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments and support for shared democratic values, Price said.

Jaishankar and Blinken are scheduled to meet in Washington later this year for the India-US “2+2 ministerial dialogue," at which they will be joined by their cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin.

