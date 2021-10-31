US state department spokesman Ned Price later in a statement said Blinken and Jaishankar had discussed “efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities."
Among other issues discussed by the two were cooperation on expanding global access to covid-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at the UN Climate change conference also known as COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments and support for shared democratic values, Price said.
Jaishankar and Blinken are scheduled to meet in Washington later this year for the India-US “2+2 ministerial dialogue," at which they will be joined by their cabinet colleagues Rajnath Singh and Lloyd Austin.