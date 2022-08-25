Jaishankar co-chairs India-Brazil Joint Commission with Brazilian counterpart

Foreign Minister Jaishankar chaired the India-Brazil Joint Commission with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos França while on his maiden official visit to South America on Wednesday
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar who is on a 6-day official visit to Latin America co-chaired the 8th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting with Brazilian counterpart Carlos França on Wednesday.
The two ministers signed agreements in the fields of broadcasting and taxation while exchanging views on BRICS, IBSA, UN, G20 and the Ukraine conflict, the Foreign Minister(FM) said in a Twitter thread.
The Joint Commission meeting covered comprehensive discussions on trade and investments,petroleum, biofuels,edible oils and minerals,health, pharma,traditional medicine,S&T,agri and livestock,space,defense,counter terrorism & consular.
The FM also thanked the Brazilian Government for releasing a commemorative stamp on the occasion of India's 75th Independence day.
Jaishankar calls on Brazilian President:
Earlier in the day, FM called on the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and congratulated him on Brazil's 200 years of Independence.
Jaishankar also interacted with the association of entrepreneurs of Brazil, LIDE, considered to be the largest industry association in Brazil. He said the growing presence of India was visible in Brazil.
FM paid tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, donated by the Indian government, at City Park, Brasilia. On the visit, he tweeted,
"Paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ji at City Park in Brasilia. The power of his timeless message continues to inspire and empower millions around the world. Was nice to meet Indians settled here for many decades, as also Brazilian friends of India."
EAM concludes his first ever Paraguay visit:
On Monday, External Affairs Minister concluded his first ever official Paraguay visit where he inaugurated the newly-opened Indian Embassy in the capital Asuncion along with his Paraguay counterpart Julio Cesar Arriola.
In Paraguay, FM called on President Marito Abdo and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Modi.
He also unveiled a bust of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi in Asuncion and appreciated the Asuncion Municipality’s decision to locate it at the prominent waterfront of the city.
Jaishankar is on a 6-day official tour of Latin America covering Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27.
