Jaishankar commits to partnership on critical minerals ‘through Quad,’ discusses India-US trade deal with Rubio, Bessent

India and US are all set to unlock new economic opportunities as the two nations formalised the bilateral cooperation on Tuesday in Washington DC. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, welcoming the trade deal finalised between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Formalising’ bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and mining, the two leaders committed to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad. This meet comes ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial meeting, scheduled for 4 February.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the importance of Indo-Pacific collaboration in advancing shared interests, US Secretary Marco Rubio in a post on X stated, “Met with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss our bilateral cooperation on critical minerals exploration and work together to unlock new economic opportunities between our two countries. We also commended the trade deal between the United States and India.”

Taking to X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote, “Delighted to meet US @SecRubio this afternoon. A wide ranging conversation that covered our bilateral cooperation agenda, regional and global issues. Facets of India - US Strategic Partnership discussed included trade, energy, nuclear, defence, critical minerals and technology. Agreed on the early meetings of various mechanisms to advance our shared interests."

Advertisement

In another post, the External Affairs Minister stated, "Pleased to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Washington DC today. @SecScottBessent. Had a useful discussion on advancement of India - US economic partnership and strategic cooperation.”

‘Unlock new economic opportunities,’ says US Department The US Department of State in its press release said that the two nations committed to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation through the Quad. The readout of the bilateral meeting provided by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “Secretary Rubio and Minister Jaishankar welcomed the trade deal reached between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The two leaders emphasized the importance of our democracies working together to unlock new economic opportunities and advance our shared energy security goals.”

Jaishankar is on a three-day State visit to the United States. The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio came a day after Trump's groundbreaking announcement on Monday. In post on Truth Social, he declared that India and the US agreed to a trade deal and the reciprocal tariff was significantly reduced to 18 from the previous 25 per cent.

Advertisement