Jaishankar declares India's candidature as UNSC non-permanent member for 2028-29

Jaishankar declares India's candidature as UNSC non-permanent member for 2028-291 min read . 09:50 AM IST
Previously, India has been in the Council from 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012.
Previously, India has been in the Council from 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday declared India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term. He made the announcement as India prepares to wrap up its 2021-22 tenure as elected Council member on December 31.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday declared India's candidature as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term. He made the announcement as India prepares to wrap up its 2021-22 tenure as elected Council member on December 31.
Previously, India has been in the Council from 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012, according to PTI reports.
Previously, India has been in the Council from 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992, and 2011-2012, according to PTI reports.
"I'm glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Council for 2028-29 and we look forward to being back," said the minister who arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council.
"I'm glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Council for 2028-29 and we look forward to being back," said the minister who arrived here on Tuesday to preside over two signature events on counter-terrorism and reformed multilateralism held under India’s current Presidency of the UN Security Council.
Speaking to reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing the signature event on counterterrorism, Jaishankar said that December is the last month of India’s current membership of the Security Council, the eighth time that India sat at the powerful horse-shoe table, PTI reported.
Speaking to reporters at the UN Security Council stakeout after chairing the signature event on counterterrorism, Jaishankar said that December is the last month of India’s current membership of the Security Council, the eighth time that India sat at the powerful horse-shoe table, PTI reported.
"During this eighth inning of ours, we have attempted to bring many themes of contemporary relevance like maritime security, technology in UN peacekeeping, reforms of the UN, and counterterrorism to the center of the agenda and of the debate in the UN," he said.
"During this eighth inning of ours, we have attempted to bring many themes of contemporary relevance like maritime security, technology in UN peacekeeping, reforms of the UN, and counterterrorism to the center of the agenda and of the debate in the UN," he said.
Expressing gratitude to his fellow members of the Security Council, Jaishankar said, "We have also sought to be the voice of the global South on many issues of concern. We have tried to not only articulate their interests and anxieties but also tried to see whether we could serve as a bridging role in the Council. It's been a pleasure working with them."
Expressing gratitude to his fellow members of the Security Council, Jaishankar said, "We have also sought to be the voice of the global South on many issues of concern. We have tried to not only articulate their interests and anxieties but also tried to see whether we could serve as a bridging role in the Council. It's been a pleasure working with them."
India assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council on December 1, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.
India assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council on December 1, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.
India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.
India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)