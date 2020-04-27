Jaishankar discusses Afghan peace efforts with his counterpart in Kabul

NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his newly appointed Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar with the development partnership between the two countries emerging as a key area of discussion.

“Virtual diplomacy today included a wide-ranging meeting with FM @MHaneefAtmar of #Afghanistan. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, ensuring that the development partnership continues strongly," Jaishankar said in a Twitter post.

Atmar was one of the candidates in last year’s presidential polls against Ghani but later stood down. He was appointed acting foreign minister by Ghani earlier this month. He was previously the minister for interior and education and also held the post national security advisor for a while.

The talks between Jaishankar and Atmar follow those that the Indian foreign minister has had with Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy for Afghanistan, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov. In all the three conversations, the Afghan peace deal signed between the US and the Taliban on 29 February and the intra-Afghan dialogue had been key talking points. India has undertaken many development projects in Afghanistan and sees itself as a key neighbor and partner of Afghanistan.

The conversation comes against the backdrop of the rebel Taliban not agreeing to a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. According to a UN report, more than 500 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan in the first three months of the year with violence continuing even after the peace deal between the US and the Taliban on withdrawing foreign forces from the war-torn country.

Fighting in the first three months of the year caused 1,293 civilian casualties, of which 760 were injuries and the rest deaths, including 152 children and 60 women, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in its quarterly report on Monday. Much of the violence that led to the casualties took place in March after the US-Taliban deal was signed based on guarantees of a reduction of violence by the Taliban.

Efforts to proceed towards the intra-Afghan dialogue have been marred by the mounting violence as well as disagreements over the release of Taliban prisoners by the government in Kabul. The Taliban have said quite clearly that they will not sit down for talks with the Ghani government unless 5,000 Taliban prisoners are released in exchange for 1,000 Afghan government prisoners held by the Taliban.

A political feud within the Afghan government - between the president and his main rival after a disputed election - has also distracted attention from the peace effort.

According to the UN report, the Taliban and other anti-government armed groups, such as the ISIL (or ISIS) group's affiliate in Afghanistan, were responsible for the majority of the civilian casualties during the first three months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid rejected the UN report as an attempt "to cover up daily crimes against civilians committed by US and Afghan forces."

"Afghans are witnessing that most of the civilian casualties are due to indiscriminate bombings, rocket attacks on villages and towns as well as raids on civilian homes," Mujahid said in a statement.

