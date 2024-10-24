Jaishankar echoes PM Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ remark at BRICS Summit: ‘There is widespread anxiety…’ | 5 points

Jaishankar attended the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, where leaders discussed global issues, including multilateralism and economic growth. He emphasized the need for a two-state solution in the West Asia and highlighted the serious consequences of escalating conflicts.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrives at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Thursday
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar arrives at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, Thursday(AP)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the heads of delegations for a photo session at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Jaishankar also shared some pictures on X and wrote, "Ahead of the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan."

At the Summit, the EAM Jaishankar echoed PM Modi's “not an era of war” remark, and reiterated the two-state solution for the West Asian conflict, that has plagued Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel.

Also Read | When Jaishankar slammed Pak minister as ’spokesperson of terrorism industry

“International law should be adhered to, without exception and there should be zero tolerance for terrorism. The situation in the Middle East - West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region.” the EAM said.

"Maritime trade has also been deeply affected. The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two-state solution." Jaishankar added.

At the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, Jaishankar met with the heads of delegations from various countries at BRICS Summit Outreach/BRICS Plus session.

"Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected", EAM S Jaishankar said at BRICS session in Russia's Kazan.

Jaishankar accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, brings together leaders from BRICS member countries to address pressing global issues.

Also Read | ‘We should live like good neighbours,’ ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif on India-Pak ties

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions, including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursuing sustainable development and bringing the spotlight on the concerns of the Global South.

The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

Jaishaknar at BRICS Summit: 5 points

  • Jaishankar said, “First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimising undue reliance on those that can be leveraged. This is really where BRICS can make a difference for the Global South.”

Also Read | SCO Summit: India EAM S Jaishankar lists ‘three evils’ that disrupt trade
  • The External Affairs Minister also called for reforming of the United Nations Security Council and said, “Second, by reforming established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward.”
  • Urging for democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs, Jaishankar said, “Third, by democratizing the global economy through creating more production hubs. The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities.”

Also Read | EAM Jaishankar lands in Islamabad to attend SCO meeting
  • Jaishankar added, "Fourth, by correcting distortions in global infrastructure that are a legacy from the colonial era. The world urgently needs more connectivity options that enhance logistics and mitigate risks. This must be a collective endeavor for common good, with utmost respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty."
  • Citing examples of Indian initiatives like Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, Jaishankar also called for sharing experiences and new initiatives. He said, “And fifth, by sharing experiences and new initiatives. India's Digital Public Infrastructure, its Unified Payments Interface and the Gati Shakti infrastructure, all hold a greater relevance. The International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance are similarly initiatives of common interest. As a First Responder, be it for natural calamities, health emergencies or economic crises, we seek to do our fair share.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldJaishankar echoes PM Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ remark at BRICS Summit: ‘There is widespread anxiety…’ | 5 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.