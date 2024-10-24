Jaishankar echoes PM Modi’s ‘not an era of war’ remark at BRICS Summit: ‘There is widespread anxiety…’ | 5 points

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined the heads of delegations for a photo session at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia. Jaishankar also shared some pictures on X and wrote, "Ahead of the BRICS Outreach session in Kazan."

At the Summit, the EAM Jaishankar echoed PM Modi's “not an era of war” remark, and reiterated the two-state solution for the West Asian conflict, that has plagued Gaza, Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel.

“International law should be adhered to, without exception and there should be zero tolerance for terrorism. The situation in the Middle East - West Asia for us, is an understandable concern. There is a widespread anxiety that the conflict would spread further in the region.” the EAM said.

"Maritime trade has also been deeply affected. The human and material consequences of further escalation are truly serious. Any approach has to be fair and durable, leading to a two-state solution." Jaishankar added.

At the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, Jaishankar met with the heads of delegations from various countries at BRICS Summit Outreach/BRICS Plus session.

"Agreements, once reached, must be scrupulously respected", EAM S Jaishankar said at BRICS session in Russia's Kazan.

Jaishankar accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan. This summit, hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, brings together leaders from BRICS member countries to address pressing global issues.

The BRICS leaders had productive discussions, including on strengthening multilateralism, countering terrorism, fostering economic growth, pursuing sustainable development and bringing the spotlight on the concerns of the Global South.

The leaders welcomed the 13 new BRICS partner countries.

Jaishaknar at BRICS Summit: 5 points Jaishankar said, “First, by strengthening and expanding platforms of an independent nature. And by widening the choices in different domains and minimising undue reliance on those that can be leveraged. This is really where BRICS can make a difference for the Global South.”

The External Affairs Minister also called for reforming of the United Nations Security Council and said, “Second, by reforming established institutions and mechanisms, especially the UN Security Council in the permanent and the non-permanent categories. So too the multilateral development banks, whose working procedures are just as outdated as that of the UN. India initiated an effort during its G20 Presidency and we are glad to see Brazil take that forward.”

Urging for democratising the global economy through creating more production hubs, Jaishankar said, “Third, by democratizing the global economy through creating more production hubs. The Covid experience is a sharp reminder of the need for more resilient, redundant and shorter supply chains. For essential needs, every region legitimately aspires to create their own production capabilities.”

