Jaishankar hold talks with Belarusian counterpart on economic ties

Jaishankar hold talks with Belarusian counterpart on economic ties2 min read . 08:16 PM IST
- Foreign Affairs Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei arrived in New Delhi on Nov 9, 2022 for a two-day visit to India
NEW DELHI :
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei covering a range of issues including bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his visiting Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei covering a range of issues including bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation.
Foreign Affairs Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei arrived in New Delhi on November 9, 2022 for a two-day visit to India.
As per the Ministry of External Affairs, Vladimir Makei will be attending a programme in Delhi on 10 November, 2022. He will be returning back to Belarus on 11 November, 2022.
“Met FM Vladimir Makei of Belarus who is in India for our Inter-Governmental Commission meeting. Our discussion covered bilateral economic ties, Ukraine conflict and multilateral cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.
India’s relations with Belarus have been traditionally warm and cordial. India was one of the first countries to recognize Belarus as independent country in 1991. Formal diplomatic relations were established and the Indian diplomatic mission in Minsk was opened in 1992 and Belarus opened its Mission in New Delhi in 1998.
The cooperation, agreements and partnerships between the two countries are evident at various multilateral forums, such as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG). Belarus was one of the countries whose support played a vital role in consolidating India candidature for the non-permanent seat at the UNSC in July 2020.
India supported Belarus for its membership in the NAM and other international and multilateral fora like IPU. India’s supportive stand on various Resolutions in Geneva and New York targeting Belarus for violation of human rights and restrictions on freedom of expression has been appreciated by Belarus. Belarus recognizes India as an emerging global power and seeks to develop a “strategic relationship" with India.
The comprehensive and cooperative relations between India and Belarus have established mechanisms to exchange views of bilateral and multilateral affairs through Foreign Office Consultation (FOC), Intergovernmental Commission (IOC) and Joint Commission on Military Technical Cooperation.
Both the countries have signed a number of MoUs on different issues such as trade and economic affairs, health and higher education, Tourism, Culture, Sports, Science & Technology, Defence, etc. India’s encouragement to the Belarusian traders, buisnessmen and investors to invest in ‘Make in India’ projects is also bearing fruits.
