Jaishankar meets Botswana’s Foreign Minister

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “both ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations between the two countries and explored means to further strengthen these relations in areas such as health, trade and investment, defence, economic cooperation, training and capacity building, among others. Regional and international issues of mutual concern, including cooperation in multilateral fora, such as the UN were also discussed. It was also decided to reinvigorate the existing institutional mechanisms and conduct these meetings at the earliest mutually convenient dates, including the meeting of the ministerial Joint Commission."