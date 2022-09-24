Jaishankar Meets L69 Group with focus on multilateral reform

During the course of the meeting participants called for a more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture. They called for urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council to reflect the contemporary global realities.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with members of the L69 group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit on Friday. The grouping, which counts numerous African, Latin American and Asian countries among its members, was formed in 2007. Its goal is to “achieve comprehensive reform of the Security Council and, ultimately, strengthen multilateralism", according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with members of the L69 group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit on Friday. The grouping, which counts numerous African, Latin American and Asian countries among its members, was formed in 2007. Its goal is to “achieve comprehensive reform of the Security Council and, ultimately, strengthen multilateralism", according to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The theme of the meeting was “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council". According to a press statement, “the meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines H.E. Mr. Ralph Gonsalves and co-hosted by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar."
The theme of the meeting was “Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council". According to a press statement, “the meeting was chaired by the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and Grenadines H.E. Mr. Ralph Gonsalves and co-hosted by the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar."
During the course of the meeting participants called for a “more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture. They called for urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council to reflect the contemporary global realities."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
During the course of the meeting participants called for a “more inclusive, responsive and participatory international governance architecture. They called for urgent and comprehensive reform of the Security Council to reflect the contemporary global realities."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, “the participants joined in a “Call to Action" joint statement, to "instil new life" during the 77th session of the General Assembly, and to call on all Member States of the United Nations to join hands to achieve comprehensive reform of the Security Council."
Further, “the participants joined in a “Call to Action" joint statement, to "instil new life" during the 77th session of the General Assembly, and to call on all Member States of the United Nations to join hands to achieve comprehensive reform of the Security Council."
Minister Jaishankar also met with the G4 group earlier in his visit to New York. The G4, which comprises India, Japan, Germany and Brazil, is a grouping of nations that mutually support each other’s bids to reform the UN Security Council and become permanent members of the UNSC.
Minister Jaishankar also met with the G4 group earlier in his visit to New York. The G4, which comprises India, Japan, Germany and Brazil, is a grouping of nations that mutually support each other’s bids to reform the UN Security Council and become permanent members of the UNSC.