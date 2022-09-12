Jaishankar meets Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia

Jaishankar meets Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia2 min read . 07:05 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, on Sunday met Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, on Sunday met Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Jeddah and apprised him of the bilateral ties between the two countries.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Honoured to call on HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah this evening. Conveyed the warm greetings of PM @narendramodi. Apprised him of the progress in our bilateral relations. Thank him for sharing his vision of our ties."
Earlier in the day, he met Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and co-chaired the Political, Security, Social and Cultural (PSSC) committee of the India-Saudi Partnership Council.
"Warm and productive meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan this afternoon. Co-chaired the Political, Security, Social and Cultural Committee of the India-Saudi Partnership Council," Jaishankar tweeted.
Notably, Jaishankar visited Saudi Arabia for the first time as India's External Affairs Minister.
“In his first visit to the Kingdom as the Minister of External Affairs of India, S Jaishankar will be interacting with the Indian community of Saudi Arabia and understanding their livelihood in the country," the MEA had said.
During his first visit to the Kingdom, he also met other Saudi dignitaries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) secretary general H.E. Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf to review bilateral relations and discuss ways to enhance them.
He also said that India has made powerful efforts to grow its economy and emerge as a higher-income country. He expressed hope that it will be the fastest growing major economy in the world this year with at least 7 per cent growth despite the challenges posed by the Ukraine crisis.
Over the past few years, India and Saudi Arabia have considerably strengthened their ties in several aspects including in political, security, energy, trade, investment, health, food security, cultural and defence fields. The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the covid pandemic.
