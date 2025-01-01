Jaishankar meets Qatar PM, reviews bilateral cooperation

Jaishankar said a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments took place

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and held a productive review of bilateral cooperation and also discussed recent regional and global developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was this year's first diplomatic engagement of Jaishankar, who arrived here on December 30 on a three-day visit.

"Delighted to meet PM and FM @MBA_AlThani_ in Doha today. My first diplomatic engagement in 2025. A productive review of our bilateral cooperation. Also a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments," Jaishankar said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}