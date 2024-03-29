Jaishankar meets Ukraine Foreign Minister Kuleba, discuss war situation | Check top 10 highlights
Jaishankar-Kuleba meet: Jaishankar said that Kuleba's visit has given India an opportunity to understand the war situation in Ukraine. 'I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions,' Jaishankar added.
With a focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine "conflict and its wider ramifications", India and Ukraine on Friday held "open and wide-ranging" bilateral meeting between its foreign ministers -- India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba.