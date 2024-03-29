Jaishankar-Kuleba meet: Jaishankar said that Kuleba's visit has given India an opportunity to understand the war situation in Ukraine. 'I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions,' Jaishankar added.

With a focus on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine "conflict and its wider ramifications", India and Ukraine on Friday held "open and wide-ranging" bilateral meeting between its foreign ministers -- India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba was on a two-day visit to India amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the more than two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Here's are the top highlights of the two foreign ministers' meeting: In the opening remarks during the meeting, Jaishankar said that after the discussion, the two foreign minister's look forward to intergovernmental commission meeting.

"We have been looking forward to this visit...In recent months, we have had interactions at various levels, I am glad to see some of our bilateral mechanisms have also met and this has created certain momentum in our bilateral relationship. Today, after this discussion, we look forward also to the meeting of the intergovernmental commission," he said.

"Your visit gives us an opportunity to understand the situation in your own region and I look forward to hearing your perspective on that. Our teams have prepared a very substantial agenda for discussions," Jaishankar said.

EAM Jaishankar, after the meeting Kuleba, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said that the discussion of the ministers were focused on the Russia-Ukraine's ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications.

"An open and wide-ranging conversation with Ukraine FM @DmytroKuleba this afternoon. Our discussions focused on the ongoing conflict and its wider ramifications. Exchanged views on various initiatives in that context. Spoke as well on global and regional issues of interest to both of us. Reiterated our commitment to strengthen the overall relationship, including bilateral cooperation," he posted.

On arriving in India, Kuleba said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On Friday, Kuleba said that India and Ukraine have been traditional friends, but there's much more that they "can do and should do". "Not only in the interests of our nations, but also in the interest of global development and security architecture," he said adding that the ministers will be looking forward to restoring what had existed before the large scale invasion of Russia in Ukraine began.

Addressing the media, Kuleba on Thursday that he wanted to discuss Ukraine's peace formula while in New Delhi, and encourage India to play a bigger role in helping end Russia's war in Ukraine. “India can play a very important role in bringing together more nations from the Global South," Kuleba said.

Kuleba also said that India could be particularly helpful due to its close relationship with Russia. “It means India can influence the way Russia behaves," he said, but also remarked that New Delhi's relationship with Moscow is based on the past, while the one with Ukraine “has more of a future."

On Thursday, during a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there will be a "bilateral engagement with the external affairs minister in which they will go over a gamut of issues that lie in the domain of bilateral relations". They will also "review the Inter-governmental Commission that was held earlier," he had said.

Kuleba is also scheduled to meet Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri to discuss matters pertaining to the bilateral partnership and cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

Kuleba's visit comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladmir Putin, stressing the need for diplomacy and dialogue on ending the war and has expressed its willingness to contribute to peace efforts. (With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

