Jaishankar, Rubio discuss energy security concerns as West Asia conflict escalates

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday (March 23) held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on the escalating situation in West Asia and its broader global impact.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said the discussion centred on the economic consequences of the conflict, with particular emphasis on energy supplies.

“Had a detailed telecon this evening with US @SecRubio. Our discussions focused on the West Asia conflict and its impact on the international economy. We particularly spoke about energy security concerns. Agreed to remain in touch,” he wrote.

Focus on Strait of Hormuz and energy flows The talks come as tensions rise around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor handling nearly 20% of the world’s oil and LNG shipments.

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Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran effectively restricted movement through the strategic route, raising concerns for major importers like India.

Engagement with Gulf nations Jaishankar also met ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), including envoys from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

“Exchanged views on the conflict in West Asia. Thanked them for their continued support to the Indian community in the region,” he said.

Outreach to regional and global partners In addition, Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath.

“Discussed the repercussions of the West Asia conflict. India stands committed to #NeighbourhoodFirst and #VisionMAHASAGAR,” he said.

He also spoke with Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul to exchange views on the evolving situation.

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Trump extends deadline, signals talks Earlier, Trump said the US would delay potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure by five days, citing “productive conversations” with Tehran.

The US president claimed efforts were underway for a “complete and total resolution” of the conflict.

Iran denies negotiations with US However, Iran has strongly rejected claims of any talks.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said on X: “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fakenews is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”

He added that Iranian officials remain united in their stance: “Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors… All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people.”

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