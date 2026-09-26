Jaishankar rebuffs Pakistani reporter at UNGA: ‘A terrorist country is asking me?’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a sharp rebuke to a Pakistani journalist during a press briefing at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday.

The Pakistani reporter interrupted the session to ask the Indian minister: “When will your government stop sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan?”

Advertisement

In a brief but pointed response, Jaishankar said, “A terrorist country is asking me that question.”

The incident took place at the conclusion of a press conference held alongside Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia, centred on the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers.

Advertisement

The briefing had been officially scheduled as a remarks-only event before the reporter abruptly intervened, according to an ANI report.

Jaishankar is currently leading the Indian delegation during the High-Level Week of the 81st UNGA session. Having already participated in several plurilateral and bilateral meetings, he is scheduled to formally address the High-Level Session on Saturday.

Cross-border terrorism The sharp exchange highlighted New Delhi’s continued diplomatic stance on demanding credible action from Islamabad regarding cross-border terrorism.

Tensions remain particularly acute following the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi's actions to defend itself against terrorism have subsequently been recognised by numerous nations. The global condemnation of the Pahalgam attack was also formally documented across multilateral forums, including a UN Security Council Press Statement issued in April 2025.

Advertisement

Continued focus on terror financing At global forums, India continues to spearhead efforts against terror financing and safe havens. These sustained diplomatic campaigns have resulted in the international listing of multiple terrorist entities and individuals sheltered in Pakistan.

By consistently raising concerns over Islamabad's failure to dismantle financial support networks for terrorists, New Delhi has ensured that terrorist operations originating from Pakistani territory remain under strict international scrutiny.

‘Indefensible’ attacks on global maritime commerce Shifting focus to global maritime security during the briefing, Jaishankar highlighted a joint initiative by India and Liberia bringing together a coalition of countries to address escalating threats to commercial shipping and seafarers.

Jaishankar detailed a spate of recent tragedies involving Indian nationals. He noted that just two days prior, an Indian sailor was killed when the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier, MV Cape Dove, was attacked in the Gulf of Oman.

Advertisement

Ten days earlier, an Indian crew member went missing after the Panama-flagged oil tanker, El Gaya, was struck in the Strait of Hormuz.

“These, regrettably, are no longer exceptional occurrences,” Jaishankar stated.

Also Read | Jaishankar raises Black Sea attacks on Indian seafarers with Ukraine FM

Recalling earlier incidents in the Black Sea, he noted that the chief officer of the MV Omorfi, an Indian national, was killed when the vessel was hit in Russian territorial waters on July 18. The next day, four Indian seafarers died after the MV Golden Leo was struck following its departure from Odessa. He acknowledged that casualties extended well beyond Indian nationals.

Expressing deep concern over the deteriorating maritime security environment, Jaishankar said, “From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern.” He added, “These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible.”

Advertisement

Urging nations to work together to deter these attacks, Jaishankar emphasised the massive economic stakes involved. With international trade exceeding $140 billion a day—over 80 per cent of which is supported by oceans—and nearly two million seafarers manning the world's merchant fleets, he stressed that the crisis extends far beyond any single shipping route.

(with agency inputs)

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Jaishankar rebuffs Pakistani reporter at UNGA: ‘A terrorist country is asking me?’