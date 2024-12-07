External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded to US President-elect Donald Trump's claim to impose 100 per cent tariffs on BRICS nations, saying that India has "no interest" in weakening the US dollar.

He highlighted the connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump and stated that US is India's largest trade partner.

"There is a personal relationship between PM Modi and Trump...Where the BRICS remarks was concerened. We've always said that India has never been for de-dolarisation, right now there is no proposal to have a BRICS currency. The BRICS do discuss financial transrations...US is our largest trade partner, we have no interest in weakning the dollar at all," Jaishankar said at the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Jaishankar also reminded that the QUAD was started under previous Trump administration, emphasizing the relationship between India and US.

"We had a good relationship, a very solid relationship with the first Trump administration, yes there were some issues mostly trade related issues, but there were a whole lot of issues on which Trump was very international, and I remind people that it was actually under Trump that the QUAD was restarted," he said.

Jaishankar participated in a panel titled 'Conflict Resolution in a New Era' at the 22nd edition of the Doha Forum. Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Norway Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide were also present.

Jaishankar also spoke on the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising tensions in West Asia.

While speaking on the Russia-Ukraine war, he said, "...The general sort of needle is moving more towards the reality of a negotiation than the continuation of the war...In the last few weeks and months, I've even seen this sentiment expressed by major European leaders, who are actually telling us, please keep engaging Russia and engaging Ukraine. We welcome that. So we do think that things are moving somewhere in that direction..."

Jaishankar emphasised that the tensions in West Asia have led to trade disruptions.